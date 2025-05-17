"A Taste of Juneteenth" event to debut at Summerfest, supporting local entrepreneurs

MILWAUKEE — As an extension of the annual Juneteenth celebration on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Summerfest and Northcott Neighborhood House will debut a new ticketed event, “A Taste of Juneteenth" on Saturday, June 21at Summerfest.

RELATED CONTENT: Juneteenth, Summerfest join forces in historic Milwaukee collaboration

The event will feature a lineup of local food vendors. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample dishes from local entrepreneurs, chefs, and restaurants in the area.

Proceeds from “A Taste of Juneteenth” will directly support the participating vendors, which include:



Atwood Hwy BBQ Company

Dear Florence Sweets

Glad’s Kitchen

It’s Smackn

Jericho’s BBQ

Johnny’s Kitchen Creations

K’s Finger Food Catering

Peachy’s Plates

Pop’s BBQ Memphis Style

Uyghur Grill

“A Taste of Juneteenth” will be offered twice, either at 11 a.m. or 12:45 p.m. with live music from a local DJ.

Tickets are $100 and include same day admission to Summerfest. To purchase tickets, visit the Summerfest website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip