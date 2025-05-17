Watch Now
"A Taste of Juneteenth" event to debut at Summerfest, supporting local entrepreneurs

MILWAUKEE — As an extension of the annual Juneteenth celebration on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Summerfest and Northcott Neighborhood House will debut a new ticketed event, “A Taste of Juneteenth" on Saturday, June 21at Summerfest.

The event will feature a lineup of local food vendors. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample dishes from local entrepreneurs, chefs, and restaurants in the area.

Proceeds from “A Taste of Juneteenth” will directly support the participating vendors, which include:

  • Atwood Hwy BBQ Company
  • Dear Florence Sweets
  • Glad’s Kitchen
  • It’s Smackn
  • Jericho’s BBQ
  • Johnny’s Kitchen Creations
  • K’s Finger Food Catering
  • Peachy’s Plates
  • Pop’s BBQ Memphis Style
  • Uyghur Grill

“A Taste of Juneteenth” will be offered twice, either at 11 a.m. or 12:45 p.m. with live music from a local DJ.
Tickets are $100 and include same day admission to Summerfest. To purchase tickets, visit the Summerfest website.

