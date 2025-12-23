WATERTOWN, Wis. — Just days before Christmas, a Watertown family is facing an unimaginable loss.
Cole Strohbusch, 35, was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run, leaving behind his wife, Megan, and their three young children — ages 6, 4 and nearly 2.
Watch: Watertown man killed in hit-and-run crash leaves behind three children before Christmas
“They keep wondering where Daddy is — especially the little one, he just keeps saying ‘Daddy, Daddy,’” Strohbusch’s wife, Megan, said.
Watertown police say the incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. on East Main Street. Investigators believe a pickup truck hit Cole and dragged him for blocks before fleeing.
Officers say they used a license plate reader and video evidence to track down the truck’s 54-year-old owner at his home. He was arrested, and police say charges are being referred for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run causing death.
The family describes Cole as a devoted husband and father, as well as a skilled hunter who loved the outdoors.
“He was the most devoted family man. He would do anything for any of us at the drop of a dime. He always wanted to make people smile and laugh. He cared so much for everyone,” Strohbusch’s nephew, Joseph Newton, said.
As the investigation continues, the community is stepping up to help.
Cameron Kuhl, who owns Sips on Main and grew up with Megan, says donations began pouring in immediately.
“Right before Christmas — for the kids, it’s a powerful reminder of how much people love and support them,” Kuhl said.
It’s that support the family says is helping them through this Christmas.
“He’s watching over everyone right now. He’s surrounding everyone and making sure we’re all loved. And we see that coming from everywhere — the community. That’s pushing everyone in our family to keep us strong,” Megan said.
These locations are accepting both monetary donations and gifts for the kids.
Donation Locations:
Sips on Main
313 E. Main Street, Watertown
Mon–Wed: 7 a.m.–2 p.m.
Cash, check, Venmo
The Bridge Nutrition
134 E. Madison Street, Waterloo
Mon–Wed: 6 a.m.–12 p.m.
Tue evening: 4–7 p.m.
Medical Spa Johnson Creek
480 Village Walk Ln, Johnson Creek
Mon: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Tue: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m.–2 p.m
Meals for the family can also be scheduled online: Give In Kind link.
In a public message, Megan shared:
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us, lifting us up, and surrounding our family with so much love and care during this unimaginable loss.”
