One dead, another injured following motorcycle crash in Jefferson

TOWN OF JEFFERSON — One person died and another was injured after a motorcycle crashed in the area of US Hwy 18 and Bakertown Road in the Town of Jefferson on Saturday evening.

Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies found the motorcycle involved in the crash on the north side of US Hwy 18 in the ditch.

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on US Hwy 18 when it entered the gravel portion of the shoulder on the north side of the roadway. The rider attempted to get back onto the roadway but was unable to recover and crashed.

KSTU

One of the two occupants of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital for further treatment.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

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