Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson County crash Sunday afternoon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-94 headed West in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT).
The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) responded to the crash at about 2:15 p.m. where the motorcyclist lost control and crashed on the interstate near Lake Mills near milepost 245.2.
Severe injuries from the crash led to the death of the motorcyclist at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by WSP.
Lake Mills Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted on the call.
