Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on STH 89 in Jefferson County

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with critical injuries after a crash on STH 89 north of CTH Q in the Town of Jefferson. The crash occurred around 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 15.

According to a preliminary investigation, a motorcycle traveling north on STH 89 was struck from behind, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist was transported by Med-Flight with critical injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. STH 89 was closed until 6 p.m. due to the crash.

