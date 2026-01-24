Milwaukee man arrested, charged in Jefferson County for fifth drunk driving offense

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post arrested 62-year-old Billy R. Jackson of Milwaukee on Friday night for his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to a release from the Wisconsin DOT.

The release says that a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Jackson's vehicle around 7:59 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a speed violation, lane deviation and following too closely while traveling on I-94 eastbound at milepost 263, west of the Village of Johnson Creek in Jefferson County.

TMJ4 Wisconsin State Patrol logo

During the traffic stop, the trooper saw that the driver showed signs of impairment.

After investigating, including field sobriety testing, troopers arrested Jackson and he was charged with his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Jackson was then taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood.

He was held at the Jefferson County Jail on the OWI charge as well as an IID violation, operating with a revoked license and for a probation hold.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip