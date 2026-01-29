Jefferson HS investigating 'AI-generated, non-consensual, inappropriate images' shared between students

JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School and local authorities are investigating inappropriate AI-generated photos between students.

According to an email to parents from earlier this week, which has been confirmed to be authentic by the district, a student took photos of peers in school and shared them in a folder with an "individual from another school district."

That folder also contained "AI-generated, non-consensual, inappropriate images." Over the weekend, the photo was shared with a group of Jefferson High School students and reshared to others.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and delete the source of the images. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Eric Weiss at 920-674-7707 or the JHS Office at 920-675-1106.

In the email, the district encouraged open communications with their children about safe online choices, writing:

Monitor Digital Activity: Regularly review the apps and sites your children visit. Many AI tools are unregulated and easily accessible through simple browser links.

Discuss Digital Consent: Remind your children that manipulating someone’s likeness without their permission is a violation of their personal rights and can have consequences.

Report, Don't Share: Encourage your children to report inappropriate content to a trusted adult immediately rather than forwarding it to others.

