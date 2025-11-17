Jefferson County Sheriff's Office adds K-9 trained to detect digital evidence in child crimes

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new four-legged team member specifically trained to combat internet crimes against children.

As an electronic storage detection (ESD) K-9, Kingsley possesses specialized skills to detect hidden electronic storage devices — such as flash drives, microSD cards, and other digital media that may contain evidence vital to protecting children and supporting criminal investigations, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

“Her keen abilities will significantly enhance the sheriff’s office’s capability to locate and secure digital evidence that might otherwise go undiscovered,” the sheriff’s office announced in a release Monday.

The acquisition of Kingsley was made possible through the generosity of community member Mabel Schumacher.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The department said Schumacher’s contribution has been vital to the expansion of its K-9 program and directly contributes to safeguarding children across Jefferson County and aiding in the fight against internet crimes against children (ICAC).

“We are deeply grateful to Ms. Schumacher for making this addition to our team possible,” the sheriff’s office said. “K-9 Kingsley will be an invaluable asset in our ongoing efforts to investigate crimes against children and bring offenders to justice.”

