Jefferson County family loses roof of their house during severe storm

JEFFERSON — The Kreklow family has lived in the same home across from Jefferson High School for 50 years. They now have to rebuild after high winds tore the roof off of their house overnight Tuesday.
The roof flew off the home on the 200 block of South Jackson Street and crashed through a neighbor's shed. Patriarch Bill Kreklow was asleep shortly before the storm, but the noise of the roof woke him up.
"There was an awful bang," said Kreklow, who is retired and recently underwent back surgery. "I opened my eyes, and when I looked up, all I could see was sky and the treetops."
A beam from the ceiling fell on Kreklow's legs, but he was not injured by the impact.
Kreklow's daughter, Lisa Flesch, returned to the home where she grew up to help her father clean up after the heavy weather.
"I always knew he needed a little light over here, but this is not what I was talking about," Flesch said to try to ease the pain of the damage.
The home is insured, and Kreklow will live with a family member while repairs take place.
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