High turnover on Watertown School Board raises concerns amid resignations of 5 members

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Concerns are growing within the Watertown Unified School District over high turnover on the Board of Education.

Five members have resigned over the past seven months, including one who filled a vacancy.

Mike Higgins resigned June 9. Charity Chandler and Diana Johnson quit on Wednesday. Both Chandler and Johnson cited the climate on the board.

"They can get long. It's just very tense at times," Brad Vickroy said when describing school board meetings.

Vickroy has followed a number of school board meetings as a parent of two young children in the district.

"I think that education is one of the most important things that is out there and has made a big impact on my life," Vickroy told TMJ4.

Concerned with the future of LEAP Elementary and the district, Vickroy feels uncertainty.

"Who are those next people going to be? Are they going to be diverse opinions, diverse people? Education and just everything in general you know the more different ideas you have the more successful you can be," Vickroy stated.

TMJ4 News received copies of resignation letters from five now former school board members.

Some were short and did not share details into their decision.

Chandler and Diana Johnson's letters gave more context.

Johnson wrote: "This authoritarian style of leadership among the board will have a negative impact on the district."

Chandler's letter stated: "I came here to make a difference, and I now recognize I will not be able to do that...in this current environment."

Both cited feeling dismissed by peers and specifically at a meeting last Monday.

"Those stepping down are finding that it is not worth it for them," a WUSD employee told TMJ4. "They are attempting to speak up for values that they believe in, for teachers, for students."

The current district employee and parent agreed to talk with TMJ4 on the condition we conceal her identity because she fears retaliation.

"There's no trust on the teachers or our employees," the employee stated. She explained that students, families and staff will be the ones negatively impacted by the current school board.

In a letter to staff and families, Superintendent Jarred Burke wrote that while challenging the board transitions offer an opportunity to reflect on the shared mission and renew commitment to students.

TMJ4 News reached out to current and former board members for comment

Johnson sent this reply:

"Actions from the past few months have prompted the need for me to step away from my position on the Board. While seeking a Board appointment from a position vacated by a Jennifer Bakke the day after the election in 2022, I spoke to the Board about my desire for three things: consistency, accountability and transparency. Those were my expectations from the district and Board then and they still are today,” Johnson said in an email to the Daily Times. "The topics that I brought up at Monday night’s meeting and the lack of discussion and support that transpired made it very clear that despite my expertise in the education world and my experience being one of the two most senior members on the Board, my voice and the voices I represented are not valued by the majority of the members of the Board. If history repeats itself, they will choose to appoint a board member who aligns with their ideology. Ultimately, with the silence that my vacancy provides, I hope that they will begin to hear the voices of the community whether that be those who speak out at Board meetings, via email, or by nods of agreement or disagreement while attending a meeting. Every voice deserves to be heard.”

