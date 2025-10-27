Fort Atkinson officer fatally shoots person during response to a report of a disturbance with shots fired

CITY OF FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — One person was shot and killed by a Fort Atkinson police officer on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Washington and Linden around 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a home, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) , which is leading the investigation.

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, officers surrounded the home, and during the encounter, an officer discharged their weapon, striking the person. The person was flown to a Madison hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The identity of that person has not been released. A rifle not belonging to law enforcement was later recovered from the scene, according to the release.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, according to the release.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Jefferson County district attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

