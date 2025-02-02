Dry conditions and high winds move Fort Atkinson Fire Chief to issue a burn ban

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A burn ban took effect in Fort Atkinson on Sunday as extremely dry conditions and high winds continue to threaten the area.
According to Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Bruce Peterson, the ban comes after multiple large brush fires in Jefferson County over the past week. Current conditions make outdoor burning exceptionally dangerous.
"Until further notice, I ask that all townships suspend approving any outdoor burning to prevent additional fires that could rapidly spread and threaten property and safety," said Fire Chief Bruce Peterson.
A press release posted to Fort Atkinson's website says the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has been advised of the ban.
The Fire Department will notify the public when conditions change and when the burn ban can be withdrawn.
