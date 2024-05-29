All westbound lanes on I-94 at Mile Marker 277, are closed due to a crash

All east and westbound lanes on I-94 at Mile Marker 277, are closed due to a crash.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The closure is estimated to last around 2 hours, according to Wisconsin DOT.
Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.