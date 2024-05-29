Watch Now
All westbound lanes on I-94 at Mile Marker 277, are closed due to a crash

Posted at 7:26 PM, May 28, 2024
All east and westbound lanes on I-94 at Mile Marker 277, are closed due to a crash.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The closure is estimated to last around 2 hours, according to Wisconsin DOT.

