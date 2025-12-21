35-year-old dragged for four blocks, dies in hit and run in Watertown

A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck on late Saturday night in Watertown and was dragged for four blocks on Main Street, according to the Watertown Police Department.

The police were originally dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street to a reported hit and run. The pedestrian, a 35-year-old male, was hit by a pickup truck and was dragged about four blocks and died due to his injuries.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers arrivals. Officers were able to locate the driver after looking at surveillance footage that was obtained during the investigation and running the plate numbers.

The officers found the registered owner of the vehicle, a 54-year-old male, who they then charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Hit and Run Causing Death.

According to the police, the case is remaining open and active. No additional information has been released.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip