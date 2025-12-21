35-year-old dragged for four blocks, dies in hit and run in Watertown

A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck on late Saturday night in Watertown and was dragged for four blocks on Main Street, according to the Watertown Police Department.
The police were originally dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street to a reported hit and run. The pedestrian, a 35-year-old male, was hit by a pickup truck and was dragged about four blocks and died due to his injuries.
The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers arrivals. Officers were able to locate the driver after looking at surveillance footage that was obtained during the investigation and running the plate numbers.
The officers found the registered owner of the vehicle, a 54-year-old male, who they then charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Hit and Run Causing Death.
According to the police, the case is remaining open and active. No additional information has been released.
