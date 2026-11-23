PALMYRA, Wis. — Three hunters have died in separate incidents during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun deer season, including a 64-year-old New Berlin man who was found unresponsive deep in the woods near Palmyra.

The deaths happened in Jefferson, Sauk and Waupaca counties. At least two of the incidents involved falls from elevated tree stands. In the Palmyra case, officials are still trying to determine whether the hunter fell, suffered a medical emergency or both.

3 hunter deaths put focus on safety after difficult Palmyra response

3 hunter deaths put focus on safety after difficult Palmyra response

The Palmyra emergency began around 3:22 p.m. on Saturday. Two hunting companions had tried several times to reach the man by phone. When he did not answer, they went to his hunting stand and found him unresponsive on the ground.

One of the companions started CPR.

But first responders faced another challenge: simply getting to him.

The hunter was about 500 yards from the nearest road, surrounded by dense woods and heavy brush. More than two dozen first responders ultimately took part in the response.

Paul Blount was on scene helping coordinate the operation. He said crews used cellphone location information, UTVs and a drone to help locate and reach the hunter.

“Some of the responders did come out quite muddy and dirty,” Blount said. “Some were even on hands and knees, attempting to perform life-saving measures out in the woods in very thick, very dense brush.”

Blount said it took about 10 to 12 minutes after crews arrived for the first responder to reach the hunter. Additional personnel and medical equipment took longer to move through the terrain.

Crews continued CPR and provided emergency medical care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMJ4 is withholding the hunter’s name at the family’s request while additional relatives are notified.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office says the cause of death remains pending further investigation. Officials are still working to determine whether the man fell, experienced a medical emergency or both.

Blount said one thing that worked as intended was the hunters’ check-in plan. The man’s companions knew to go looking for him when he stopped responding.

“The buddy system did work well in this situation where they checked in with one another, and that's what led to it being discovered that the person wasn't responding to the buddy check-ins,” Blount said.

The Palmyra death was one of three reported during opening weekend.

Hours later, search crews in Sauk County found another missing hunter dead. Investigators said that hunter fell from an elevated tree stand.

A third death happened Sunday in the Town of Harrison in Waupaca County. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report around 12:21 p.m. that a hunter had fallen from a tree stand.

Deputies and EMS crews found a 73-year-old man dead at the scene. That incident remains under investigation, and authorities are withholding his name pending notification of family members.

With hunters still in the field, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging people to plan for more than just the hunt.

DNR Hunter Education Administrator Renee Thok told TMJ4 that hunters should tell someone where they will be and when they expect to return or check in.

For anyone using a tree stand, DNR recommends inspecting the stand, straps and buckles before each use and always wearing a full-body harness, also known as a fall-arrest system. Hunters should keep their tether short, use a lifeline while climbing and maintain three points of contact.

DNR also recommends using a haul line to raise and lower an unloaded firearm, bow or heavy backpack instead of carrying those items while climbing.

In remote areas, Thok recommends knowing the quickest way out of the field to a service road or parking lot. Hunters should also consider carrying basic first-aid supplies and any medications they may need during an emergency.

For the responders who worked the Palmyra call, Blount said the outcome remains difficult.

“There was a lot of tired responders,” Blount said, “feeling very unfortunate that we couldn't save his life, but also knowing that we did the very best we could to attempt to rescue and save them.”

Palmyra Public Safety was assisted by Sullivan Fire Department, Kettle Moraine Fire District and Western Lakes Fire District. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also responded. Sullivan provided a drone, and crews used multiple UTVs to move responders and equipment through the difficult terrain.

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