$2.99 million modern Airbnb inside a historic-looking manor for sale in Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON — One of the most unique properties for sale in Wisconsin is in Fort Atkinson. It's a $2.99 million manor that looks like it was built in the 1800s, but construction actually began in 2001. The home was meant to look historic on the outside. Inside this home is a spacious and large Airbnb.

The home is called Starlight Tower Manor. It's on W5709 Fox Hill Rd. The home sits on more than 2 acres of land and the house is 8,800 square feet. It has 11 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an arcade room, a movie theater, stunning spiral staircases, and a 70-foot observation tower.

James Groh The kitchen inside Starlight Tower Manor in Fort Atkinson.

The architecture of the home is reminiscent of French provincial or Italianate styles. Rather than the minimalist, sleek, or box-y homes which are common with modern home builds, the owner wanted something with more character.

"And I just always liked that kind of style. Because the houses nowadays, they just don't have that eye candy appeal. And a lot of them just all look the same. So I like the architecture and the design," Lou Maffiola, the owner, said.

While Maffiola did live in the house for a few years, the goal was always to turn the home into a bed-and-breakfast-type property. That’s why it has so many rooms. Plus, certain rooms are completely private with separate bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry units.

Fort Atkinson might not seem like an Airbnb hotspot, but Maffiola said they get multiple bookings every month. You can see it on Airbnb's website here.

“To my surprise the success that we’ve had so far in the less than 4 years that we’ve been open. I didn't really believe it, but there is definitely a market here for it," Maffiola said.

James Groh One of the separate rooms inside Starlight Tower Manor that has its own laundry units, kitchens, and bathroom.

Obviously, this isn’t a typical home, so Maffiola and his realtor, Shelia Reese, aren’t expecting a typical buyer.

"The ideal buyer is a buyer that's looking for an investment property. If they're looking at doing a bed-and-breakfast, or doing an Airbnb as he's operating it now, or maybe a group home," Reese, a realtor with Redfin, said.

The base price of this home is $2.99 million. The majority of the furnishings can be included in the sale for an additional price. All of that is negotiable. That includes all the vintage arcade games Maffiola has collected and put into the game room.

James Groh Arcade games inside Starlight Tower Manor.

These aren't games like Pac-Man or Space Invaders. The games are from the 1940s to 1970s. Most aren't even digital. They are analog and mechanical.

Also, the top of the 70-foot tower is accessible and gives sweeping views of the area.

This is a property that combines history with luxury and a functional Airbnb, something you do not see very often. Reach out to Shelia Reese here if you are interested in the property.

James Groh A view of Starlight Tower Manor from the outside.

