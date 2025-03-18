Watch Now
NewsJefferson County

Actions

1 person struck, killed by semi after walking onto roadway

One person was struck and killed by semi after walking onto roadway in Jefferson County.
Burke, Amy
One person was struck and killed by semi after walking onto roadway in Jefferson County.
Posted

A minor was killed early Monday morning in Jefferson County when they walked in front of a semi.

According to police, the minor was a passenger in a vehicle that ended up in the south ditch area of I-94 eastbound near Sullivan around 1:33 a.m. Monday. The minor got out of the vehicle and walked onto the roadway, where they were struck and killed by a semi-truck and trailer.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. No names or additional information are being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo