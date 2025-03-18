1 person struck, killed by semi after walking onto roadway

A minor was killed early Monday morning in Jefferson County when they walked in front of a semi.
According to police, the minor was a passenger in a vehicle that ended up in the south ditch area of I-94 eastbound near Sullivan around 1:33 a.m. Monday. The minor got out of the vehicle and walked onto the roadway, where they were struck and killed by a semi-truck and trailer.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. No names or additional information are being released at this time.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.