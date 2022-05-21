J.M. Smucker Co. issues recall on select Jif Products due to possible Salmonella

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — J.M. Smucker Co. has announced a recall linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington.

If you have used the recalled Jif peanut butter, you should wash & sanitize surfaces & utensils that could have touched the peanut butter. If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter & have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 21, 2022

The recall is due to a "potential salmonella contamination."

The recalled peanut butter was sold at nationwide stores and affects products with lot codes 1274425-2140425. The lot codes can be found by the "best if used by" date.

If you have any products that are affected by the recall, you should dispose of them immediately. If you have any questions or would like to report reactions, you can visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

You can view a full list of affected products on the FDA's website here.