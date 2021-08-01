Italian Jacobs stuns, captures 100m gold; USA's Kerley silver

Italian Marcell Jacobs shocked the world Sunday by claiming the first Olympic men's 100m gold of the post-Usain Bolt era.

Clocking a personal-best 9.80 seconds, the unsuspected victor upset a field notably absent of U.S. champion Trayvon Bromell, who missed the final.

Jacobs powered home to the finish ahead of American Fred Kerley and Canadian Andre De Grasse, winners of silver and bronze.

Kerley, the 400m bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships, made a decision over the past year or so to shift focus to the short sprints, unconventionally dropping down in distance. He backed up the choice by proving himself at U.S. Olympic Trials, taking third in 9.86.

De Grasse repeats his 100m finish from the 2016 Rio Games, earning his fourth Olympic medal.