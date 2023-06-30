Prepping for the holiday weekend amid high grocery store prices

MILWAUKEE — For the last year, the I-Team has tracked grocery prices across our region. If you're planning to grocery shop ahead of the holiday weekend, there are a few things to consider as you head to the store.

"Prices are definitely higher than they used to be," Zoy Begos said.

Begos was out shopping for the holiday weekend on Friday. So was retired Milwaukee Public School's teacher, Dianne Graham.



"It feels like I'm going to a vacation with the price so high, but at least I come out with food," Graham said.

Since the pandemic began, we've seen prices everywhere rise. The grocery store is no exception.

"I just bought some lettuce and it cost me $4," Graham explained.

Brandon Sholz with the Wisconsin Grocers Association said this isn't a surprise.

"You're going to see prices, compared to last year, they'll be a little bit higher," Sholz said.

Sholz recommends looking for deals as you're shopping this holiday weekend.

"There's going to be specials on bratwursts, and hamburgers, and buns, those sort of things," Sholz added.

Some customers the I-Team talked to said they're already snagging weekend deals.

"I bought some baby back ribs today, two for one basically. $4.49/lb which isn't terrible and you're getting buy one get one. Cajun chicken thighs, they're not bad, $1.99/lb," Begos said.

The Grocers Association said to save more money, check for coupons at local stores, and also consider buying generic or private label brands.

"Private label is a little less expensive, and it's a great buy for a consumer," Sholz explained.

If you have a long list of things you need this weekend, Sholz said, don't wait.

"The sooner you get there, the more of a selection you'll have, especially if there's specialties and promotions," Sholz added.

For some, fighting the crowds and the lines isn't on the table this year.

"Most likely I'll call some of my grandkids and tell them to bring me a plate. It's their turn, not mine," Graham said.

