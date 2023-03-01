NEW: Bayshore Mall parking garage records released following partial collapse

GLENDALE — The City of Glendale released hundreds of documents related to the Bayshore Parking Garage Wednesday afternoon. Part of the garage collapsed into itself last week.

The documents show blueprints, and letters from the state about permits and include load-bearing specifications dating back to the construction of the parking garage in 2005 and 2006.

The I-Team has started digging into the documents to learn more about the structure and those who were responsible for its construction. The initial blueprints show at least one location for a snow chute, meant to transfer snow from the rooftop to the ground below. It’s not known if there were snow chutes on this structure.

City of Glendale Records released Wednesday show the Bayshore Parking Garage designs had at least one snow chute.

Additionally, there are several references to the load-bearing ability of the structure throughout the hundreds of pages released Wednesday.

For example, on Feb. 24, 2006, The Wisconsin Department of Commerce wrote that “The responsible professional should particularly insure that proper loads and fire resistive rating have been incorporated to correspond to the building design. Particularly insure: proper dead and live loading, including snow drift loading increases, unbalanced loads, equipment loads, proper bearing/supports, concentrated loads etc, are properly conveyed to foundations; and that required fire ratings have been employed.“

City of Glendale There are several references to snow loads throughout the hundreds of pages of documents released by the City of Glendale Wednesday afternoon.

In another document, labeled “South Parking Deck – Revised State Review Set” there are other load-bearing limits stated. The document shows, under design gravity live loads, roof snow with a number listed as “25 lbs. per square foot (PSF)” in addition to other limits under the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) guidelines.

The document from 2005 lists Graef Anhalt Schloemer as the Civil Engineer - Parking/Plazas.

You can access the document on the City of Glendale website.

