Local, disabled mother warns about insurance fraud calls after receiving one herself

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman thought she was signing up for a government assistance program, only to learn her insurance benefits had been canceled and replaced with a new one.

She reached out to the I-Team to share her story and help others from falling for the same phone call.

"I was at work actually, and I had an episode and hit the floor, and I ended up spending a week in the hospital," Danni Bell explained.

It was a life-altering moment for Bell, a mother of three, who is diagnosed with Lupus, P.O.T.S., and several other health conditions. All of this forced Bell out of work and onto government disability and Medicare.

"Got my Medicare April of last year, and when I finally got that and got on Humana Gold, my health journey took a drastic turn in the right direction," Bell said.

Being on both plans, Bell said, made doctor's visits and physical therapy affordable.

"It was life-changing in a good way," Bell added.

In February, things took an unexpected turn.

"I got a phone call and they were like 'Oh well there's a new program that Wisconsin just started' to help basically people in my situation, low-income, disabled, kids, whatever, and to help us get like over-the-counter goods that any household really needs and who would turn that down," Bell explained.

Bell said the person who called her claimed she was with the state of Wisconsin and had most of her information. Two weeks later, Bell found out her Humana insurance was canceled.

"I felt like my world was just shattered," Bell said.

She was put on AllWell insurance and said it significantly increased her out-of-pocket costs.

"She never said she was an insurance broker, she never let me know that she worked with AllWell, she never let me know any of that," Bell said.

In a phone conversation with Bell recorded and shared with the I-Team, an AllWell representative confirmed a broker called her. He told Bell there's a department that handles "basically this, marketing misrepresentation."

Bell filed a grievance with AllWell's compliance investigations unit. AllWell wouldn't do an interview with the I-Team, but in a statement said they "take allegations of this nature very seriously."

The I-Team took these allegations to Wisconsin Senior Medicare Patrol, a non-profit that protects Wisconsinites from healthcare and insurance fraud. A representative said people need to be careful.

"We are dealing with these sorts of issues on a daily basis," Ingrid Kundinger said.

Kundinger's with the Wisconsin Senior Medicare Patrol. She said a call like the one Bell got is a massive red flag.

"Medicare is most often never going to call people who are on Medicare. Similarly, the state of Wisconsin is not going to reach out to folks offering specific plans," Kundinger explained.

Kundinger said health insurance companies, state programs or Medicare will typically contact you by mail. If you do get a call or text, Kundinger has some advice.

"We just encourage people to hang up the phone and if you think you could benefit from a different health insurance plan or you think there is something more beneficial to you, to reach out to an aging and disability resource center or another trusted resource for you in your local community," Kundinger said.

In Bell's case, AllWell was able to work with Humana to get her back on her original plan.

If you need assistance with or think you've experienced health care or insurance fraud, click here or call the Senior Medicare Patrol helpline at 888-818-2611.

