Former Waukesha County school board member facing election fraud charges

A former Waukesha County school board member now faces criminal charges, a tip our I-team has been tracking for several weeks now.

Last week, 28-year-old John Harter abruptly resigned from the Hartland Lakeside School Board.

On Friday, he was charged with three counts of election fraud after the DA's office said he falsified his voter registration address for the last three years.

According to the criminal complaint, Harter told others that he filed the candidacy documents using his father's address in Pewaukee because he visits his father's house when he is not working and that is the house he grew up in.

His father, Tom Harter, is Hartland Lakeside School Board's former president and is still on the board.

He stepped down as president in February.

John Harter's first court appearance is on April 27.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip