Former Milwaukee County prosecutors accused of cover-up

Two former Milwaukee County prosecutors are accused of a cover-up.

Kristin Schrank and Antoni Apollo are both charged with misconduct in public office, a misdemeanor offense.

Prosecutors say Schrank dismissed a criminal case after lying about who advised a police officer working on that case.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigator with the district attorney's office started questioning why Schrank dismissed the case back in July with no explanation.

Investigators were able to piece together deleted text messages from Schrank's phone from that same day. They say she had several text exchanges with Apollo, including texting him before she went to court saying there was a "problem" and asking him if she should dismiss the case.

Schrank also texted "This is so bad. I think we need to come clean..." to which Apollo replied "Never." Investigators say after the court hearing Schrank texted "It's dismissed. It's going to come out and look like I did it/lied. And got rid of a criminal case to cover my own ass."

The investigation stemmed from questions about who gave advice to a Fox Point police officer working on the dismissed case.

According to the criminal complaint, Apollo claimed to be an intern who was answering Schrank's work phone and advised the officer.

At the time he was no longer working for the district attorney's office. Apollo left the office in March, Schrank resigned in October.