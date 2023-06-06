Fake listings and scam posts take over Facebook Marketplace, BBB warns

MILWAUKEE — Buying and shopping online has become second nature for many of us, but if a deal is too good to be true, are you checking to see if it's legit? The I-Team talked with a local woman who said she paid for an item on Facebook Marketplace, but never got it.

Milwaukee native Dana Page just moved into a new apartment.

"I wanted to complete my living room, so I went online looking for some furniture," Page said.

Page turned to Facebook Marketplace, a spot she said she typically doesn't browse.

"So I clicked the upholstered chair, and it takes you through the screens and shows you examples, it has a description of it. You could buy it right now, and it takes you straight to check out," Page said showing us her screen on the Facebook app.

Page said the chairs she bought were labeled "Way-Day." She thought it was the one-day bargain sale for the popular, online furniture store, Wayfair. Turns out, "Way-Day" is in April and she bought the chairs in March.

"I ordered it and I got the confirmation email. Two weeks went by, and I'm like 'where's my furniture?'" Page said.

Page emailed the alleged company she bought the chairs from several times. Now, she's out $150 and has no chairs.

"We are seeing just an increase in scams related to Facebook Marketplace and social media sites like that," Lisa Schiller said.

Schiller handles consumer complaint investigations and media relations for the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin. She said a majority of Facebook Marketplace complaints consist of paid-for items that are never delivered. Schiller said it's happening most with furniture, clothing, and vehicles.

"Look at the item. Is it a really too good to be true price? Is it something that's really inexpensive? Something that you're not going to generally get for that price? That should be a big red flag," Schiller explained.

Schiller said if you're planning to meet locally for an in-person exchange, pay when you get the item. She also recommends checking the direct site if an item is listed from a retailer through Facebook Marketplace.

For Page, she said it's an expensive lesson learned.

If you've lost money through a Facebook Marketplace sale, report it to the BBB and Facebook. You can also file a fraud claim if you paid with a card.

The I-Team's reached out to both Facebook and Meta to see how they're vetting Marketplace listings and hasn't heard back.

