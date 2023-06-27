Exclusive: What to expect at Summerfest Tech 2023

MILWAUKEE — It's one of the world's largest music festivals, but music and entertainment isn't all Summerfest is about. Starting Tuesday, Summerfest Tech kicks off at the Potawatomi Casino and Hotel. The I-Team got an exclusive look inside the three-day event that bridges music, entertainment, and emerging technologies.

In between the music and entertainment, lies another layer of experiences. Summerfest Tech.

"As Milwaukee continues to grow as a tech ecosystem, and really Wisconsin and the Midwest, we thought how better to bring together that tech ecosystem and everyone in it," Lena DeLaet said.

DeLaet's the director of Summerfest Tech. For the last six years, the three-day event has grown and expanded drastically. She said they're expecting hundreds, even thousands of people. The event is full of speakers, interactive seminars, and first looks at innovation and new technologies used in the workforce.

"We really wanted to make sure it felt like there was truly something for everyone. Healthcare tech, entertainment technology, Web 3 topics, as well as environmental social governance, and corporate social responsibility," DeLaet explained.

Nationwide and local companies all coming together in the Cream City.

"Milwaukee's a cool town, Milwaukee's a growing town, and Milwaukee is an emerging tech hub," Generac Power Systems Chief Information Officer, Tim Dickson, explained.

"I think combining the music festival with tech and the way we're doing it in an emerging way is unique," he added.

For years, Generac's been involved with Summerfest Tech. Now, there's an emphasis on reaching real people by pushing approachable and interactive experiences.

"We're doing a breakout session around the fan experience and the technology experience there with the Bucks, Brewers, and the Packers," DeLaet said.

"They're companies in town, just like Generac. So, sort of fully unpacking their space, putting them at the forefront, putting them out there, someone may want to move to a career in one of those roles," Dickson echoed.

Summerfest Tech goes from Tuesday, June 27th through Thursday, June 29th. Admission is free, but you do have to register ahead of time or upon entry. For a full list of speakers, participants, and more, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip