Alderman’s lost lawsuit could cost the city $1.4 million

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Alderman’s actions that led to closing a facility meant to house people with mental disabilities could cost the city $1.4 million.

After a near 15-year legal battle, Alderman Bob Bauman was found to be responsible for West Samaria closing down with false and defamatory comments he made while holding his position on the Common Council. Tri-Corp. Inc. Housing, which owned West Samaria, defaulted on a $1.6 million WHEDA loan because of Bauman’s comments. Now, Bauman and the City of Milwaukee may be on the hook for paying up.

The comments Bauman made were regarding the care of two individuals who died while living at West Samaria in addition to the overall care the facility provides.

A jury found he did make the statements with reckless disregard of their truth or falsity, abused his First Amendment privilege and was not acting with the scope of his employment.

As such, 10 of 12 jurors agreed and believe Tri-Corp, Inc. Housing should be compensated $1.4 million because of defamatory statements made by Bauman.

It’s unclear whether Bauman will be on the hook for this or if the City of Milwaukee will have to pay up. Tri-Corp. Inc. Housing Attorney John Machulak says the damages should come directly out of the Alderman’s pocket and not the City of Milwaukee.

“It’s a personal verdict,” Machulak tells the I-Team. “He should be responsible. Was he acting within scope of his duty? If he was, then it’s the city that would indemnify [Tri-Corp. Inc. Housing]. But acting outside of the scope of his employment, he’s a maverick. He’s on his own. He should be on the hook to pay this.”

However, in 2020, the Common Council voted unanimously to back Bauman in the case.

The legislation says, “That the City of Milwaukee shall defend, indemnify and hold harmless the 4th District Alderman, Robert J. Bauman, from and against all losses or damages and, in the event that the jury or court determines him to be within the scope of employment, shall pay any judgment up to the amount permitted under Wis. State. Sec. 893.80(3), that is, up to $50,000, resulting from any and all litigation related to Milwaukee County Circuit Court Case No. 2007CV13965.”

It continues, “The City of Milwaukee shall defend, indemnify and hold harmless the 4th District Alderman, Robert J. Bauman, from and against all losses or damages and, in the event that the jury or court determined him to be outside the scope of employment, shall pay any judgment resulting from any and all litigation related to [the court case].”

City Attorney Tearman Spencer announced his frustrations with the city having to foot the bill Monday.

“It comes to a point when repeated behavior shows you the efforts to continuously bully and exert past your authority,” Spencer said during a press conference. “When it costs the city and taxpayers, something must be done about it.”

City Attorney Tearman Spencer making statements Monday.





Spencer, who as City Attorney could represent members of the Common Council, made claims that other Common Council members may be involved in an investigation involving the Wisconsin Attorney General, Wisconsin Ethics Commission and the US Attorney’s Office, though he would not expand on what that investigation would entail.

Bauman’s attorney tells the I-Team, they plan to follow all the legal rights and obligations they have to challenge this result.

