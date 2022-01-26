How to watch Ski Jumping at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Routinely among the most awe-inspiring sports at the Winter Olympics, ski jumping returns to the 2022 Winter Games with a bigger slate of competition than ever. NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

Six events contested over 10 days dot the calendar at the Zhangjiakou Ski Jump Center including, for the first time ever, the mixed team competition. The program also includes the traditional men’s events of normal hill, large hill and team, as well as – for just the third time at the Olympics – a women’s normal hill event.

The United States is chasing its first Olympic ski jumping medal in 98 years, and 25-year-old Chicago native Kevin Bickner may be the Americans’ best chance at improbably ending the streak. Bickner finished top-20 in both individual events four years ago in PyeongChang and has been sitting out the World Cup circuit this season to focus on training for the Winter Games. He ran away with the title at the U.S. Ski Jumping Trials in December to book his spot in Beijing.

The U.S. also has a representative in the women’s individual event: 21-year-old Anna Hoffmann, who also emerged victorious at U.S. Trial. That alone did not amount to a guaranteed spot at the Games, though. Hoffman had to wait for reallocation of Olympic quota spots in late January to get the official nod.

The fight for gold in the individual men’s events is expected to come down to 2018 team event silver medalist Karl Geiger of Germany and Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi, the two leaders in the World Cup standings. On the women’s side, 20-year-old Austrian Marita Kramer enters as the prohibitive favorite after winning more than half of all World Cup events contested this season.

