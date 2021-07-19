How to watch rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics

Rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games gets underway on Thursday, August 5 (Eastern Time) and NBC will be livestreaming every minute of competition.

For the first time ever, the United States is sending a full rhythmic gymnastics team -- two individual competitors and a group -- to the Olympics. Rio Olympian Laura Zheng and Pan American Games medalist Evita Griskenas will compete individually, while Lili Mizuno, Camilla Feeley, Nicole Sladkov, Isabella Connor, Yelyzaveta Merenzon and Elizaveta Pletneva comprise the group competitors.

How to stream Olympic rhythmic gymnastics

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also be streamed in the NBC Sports app.