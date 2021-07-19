Watch
How to watch rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics

USA Today Sports
Rhythmic gymnastics competition kicks off on August 5 at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 02:16:04-04

Rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games gets underway on Thursday, August 5 (Eastern Time) and NBC will be livestreaming every minute of competition. 

For the first time ever, the United States is sending a full rhythmic gymnastics team -- two individual competitors and a group -- to the Olympics. Rio Olympian Laura Zheng and Pan American Games medalist Evita Griskenas will compete individually, while  Lili MizunoCamilla FeeleyNicole SladkovIsabella ConnorYelyzaveta Merenzon and Elizaveta Pletneva comprise the group competitors. 

Find full TV listings for rhythmic gymnastics and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule

How to stream Olympic rhythmic gymnastics

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also be streamed in the NBC Sports app. 

Date Events How to stream
8/5 Individual All-Around Qualification: Part 1 (9:20 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
8/6 Individual All-Around Qualification: Part 2 (1:50 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Group All-Around Qualification (9 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
8/7 Individual All-Around Final (2:20 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Group All-Around Final (10 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
