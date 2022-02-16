How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in the women’s combined event at the 2022 Winter Olympics

It’s now or never for Mikaela Shiffrin as an individual competitor at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The embattled American star can capture the elusive first medal of her Winter Games in the women’s combined event Wednesday night, and NBC Sport and Peacock have you covered for all the live action.

What is the combined event?

The Alpine skiing combined event is the ultimate test of versatility. Athletes ski two runs, a downhill leg followed by a slalom leg. The times of each portion are added together and the winner is the athlete with the lowest total time. Straight-line speed and technical turning ability are equally tested.

Shiffrin’s golden opportunity

Prior to the Winter Games, the idea that Shiffrin, the unquestioned face of ski racing in 2022, could leave Beijing without an individual medal was unthinkable. But that’s the reality facing the 26-year-old American if things don’t go her way in the combined, an event in which she is the defending silver medalist.

Fortunately, the combined event plays to her unique strengths unlike any other discipline. While Shiffrin is typically regarded as a technical skier – her resume in slalom is unmatched by anyone in history – she’s also a very capable downhill skier when she gets the chance to get practice reps, which she’s done four of the last five days (if you include the women’s downhill race itself).

That practice seems to be working. Shiffrin had the fastest time in the final combined downhill training Tuesday night. If she can replicate that in the real thing, her podium potential would hinge on just staying upright during the slalom (she’s skied out in both her races on the “Ice River” technical course to this point, so that’s no guarantee.)

Put simply, even in her current competition form, Shiffrin enters the women’s combined as the prohibitive favorite for gold.

The contenders

In addition to Shiffrin, the rest of the 2018 combined podium is back for 2022. That means defending gold medalist Michelle Gisin and defending bronze medalist Wendy Holdener, both of Switzerland.

Either one could become the fifth Swiss skier to win gold at the 2022 Games, which would set a record for most Alpine golds won by a nation at a single Winter Olympics.

Italy’s Federica Brignone brings the experience of five World Cup combined victories to Beijing and the ever-unpredictable Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic can’t be counted out either.

The Americans

In addition to Shiffrin, 2018 Olympian Tricia Mangan will represent the U.S. alongside first-time Olympians Keely Cashman and Isabella Wright, who will kick the competition off by going first in the downhill run.

What time does the women's combined event start?

The women’s combined event kicks off with the downhill phase, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET from The Rock speed course. That's followed by the slalom phase at 1 a.m. ET, next door at the Ice River technical course.

How to watch the women's combined event on TV

The downhill run will feature prominently in NBC's Primetime Winter Olympics coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The slalom run will air on USA Network as part of its 24/7 Olympics coverage beginning at 1 a.m. ET.

How to stream the women's combined on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Users with cable or satellite subscriptions can authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream every Alpine skiing event in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. A simulcast of NBC Primetime and USA Network coverage is available, as well as a World Feed stream with OBS-provided commentary.

Stream the men's combined on NBCOlympics.com Network Start time Stream Link Downhill - NBC Primetime 9:30 p.m. ET HERE Downhill - World Feed 9:30 p.m. ET HERE Slalom - USA Network 1 a.m. ET HERE Slalom - World Feed 1 a.m. ET HERE

How to stream the women's combined on Peacock

For the first time, users can stream every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. World Feed coverage of the women's combined begins at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up HERE.