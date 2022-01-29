How to watch Maddie Mastro at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

U.S. snowboarder Maddie Mastro could challenge teammate Chloe Kim's title defense bid at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

The 21-year-old Californian finished 12th in her Olympic debut at the PyeongChang Games. Since then, she has earned two world championship medals – a 2019 bronze and a 2021 silver – and in 2021 added an X Games silver to her bronze from 2018.

Mastro has built upon her disappointing 2018 result by progressing the sport over the last four years, bringing some of the first double corks to the women's pipe. Her double crippler, in particular, has been a staple of her runs. It's a trick she used in 2019 to win the U.S. Open and issue Kim her only defeat of the quadrennium. Last fall, Mastro learned a frontside double cork 1080 but has yet to try it in competition.

SEE MORE: Meet the Athletes: Maddie Mastro

Mastro and Kim have been competing against each other since they were both 6 years old and both went to Mountain High in Mammoth.

This season, Mastro qualified first at December's Dew Tour then crashed hard on Run 1 of the final and didn't finish. She also passed up her final run at last month's X Games, citing protection for her ankle, and ultimately finished fifth.

Mastro's one of the few snowboarders in the world to have already competed at the Olympic venue. She took third place in December 2019 at a Genting Snow Park test event behind Chinese athletes Liu Jiayu and Cai Xuetong. Cai won December's Copper Grand Prix with two 900s.

