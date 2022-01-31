How to watch Kendall Coyne Schofield at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Kendall Coyne Schofield has been a cornerstone on the U.S. Olympic women's hockey team since her debut in 2014, and at the 2022 Winter Olympics, she'll serve as captain of the Americans as they look to defend their gold medal from PyeongChang.

Coyne Schofield is one of the shortest players on the U.S. roster at just 5-foot-2. But despite her size, she packs a powerful punch as an offensive point producer. She is an absolute burner at forward with her blazing speed, which she famously exhibited at the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

In 10 contests at the Olympics, Coyne Schofield has logged nine points (four goals, five assists). She once again is expected to earn significant ice time for these Olympics, and as one of the senior voices on the squad, she'll be making just as big an impact in the locker room as on the ice.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/KendallCoyne/status/1488526855959367683?s=20

