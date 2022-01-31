How to watch John Shuster at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

John Shuster has become the face of American curling, and he's hoping to further cement his legacy with another strong performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Shuster led the U.S. men's curling team — also comprised of Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Tyler George — to its first gold medal at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang. And the path to winning gold wasn't an easy one. They had to take down Sweden, the world's top-ranked team, in the final and won by a score of 10-7. Having finished the round robin stage with an unremarkable 5-4 record, the Americans' victory over the Swedes has gone down as one of the bigger upsets in recent curling history.

Most of the gold medal-winning team will be returning, though Tyler George has been replaced by Chris Plys, who will also be representing the United States in the mixed doubles competition.

