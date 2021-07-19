How to watch boxing at the Tokyo Olympics

Boxing is returning for the Tokyo Olympics, and competition is set to get underway right after the Opening Ceremony.

The first Olympic boxing matches will take place Friday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET. The competition will run into the morning of Sunday, August 8 with the medal bouts beginning on Monday, August 2.

Despite going pro, U.S. boxer Keyshawn Davis is allowed to compete at this year's Olympics. Davis won a silver medal at both the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Joining Davis on Team USA will be Duke Ragan, Delante Johnson, Troy Isley, Richard Torrez Jr., Ginny Fuchs, Yarisel Ramirez, Rashida Ellis, Oshae Jones and Naomi Graham.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic boxing can be found here.

Boxing Event Schedule