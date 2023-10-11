Vive La Fitness is a bilingual gym in Milwaukee helping south side residents lose hundreds of pounds

MILWAUKEE — When you step into the gym Vive La Fitness, you better be prepared to sweat because the owner is going to work you hard.

Sonia Vernia owns Vive La Fitness in Milwaukee's Muskego Way. It's a bilingual gym that focuses on helping people become the best versions of themselves.

“Because the most important right here is the change of the mind. This is most important," she said.

James Groh Vive La Fitness is a bilingual gym that offers classes and solo workout sessions.

She wanted to create a gym that was approachable for people who don't speak English fluently.

“When they went to different gyms maybe, they didn't feel comfortable with the language. They don’t understand," she said.

A majority of classes are taught in Spanish since most of the clients are Hispanic. But for non-Spanish speakers, it’s an opportunity to learn a new language.

“And then they say Sonia I want to learn in Spanish don’t explain anything in English because I want to learn in Spanish," Vernia said.

Sonia opened Vive La Fitness about four years ago. She said exercise helped handle her fibromyalgia. Her body hurt and it was tough to sleep. So she started doing CrossFit, and it changed her life.

That's when Vernia made the switch from teaching to opening her own gym. Vive La Fitness started offering exercise classes about four years ago. It has helped people like Alfonso Prada immensely.

James Groh Alfonso Prada has been going to Vive La Fitness for three years. Taking classes with Sonia Vernier helped him loose 100 pounds.

“Three years ago began my story with Vive La Fitness, and since that day and until today, I’m a different man. Different person," Prada said.

With the help of Vernia, he was able to lose more than 100 pounds.

“Doing exercises and feeling super energetic and with a desire to do my best during the whole day," Prada sad.

Vernia is able to connect with her clients in ways that other gyms can't.

“I had other trainers, and I just didn’t see any results. So Sonia was one of the ones that I’ve seen more results in a couple months than I’ve seen in years," Nayeli Avalos, who has been going to Vive La Fitness for roughly a year, said.

Vernia hopes to expand her business. She wants to offer more classes and help more people change physically and mentally.

