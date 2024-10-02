Two sibling's bold dream revives Milwaukee's arts scene – Find out how 'La Gente' is "changing the game"

MILWAUKEE — The collaborative space La Gente was born from the dream of two siblings to uplift Milwaukee's thriving arts community.

"We're third-generation Mexican and second-generation off the island of Puerto Rico," said Olivia Camacho, co-owner of La Gente. "As we grow as adults, it's been really important to reconnect with our heritage."

Gideon Verdin Olivia Camacho (left) and Marisa Camacho are co-owners of La Gente.

Olivia and her sister, Marisa Missy Camacho, believe in the power of art and community. Together, they created La Gente — meaning "the people" — as a space for the community, by the community.

"To not only call this place 'the people' but to name it in Spanish, La Gente, is really us once again recognizing the place we come from," Olivia said.

Marisa echoed her sister's sentiment. "It's part of that journey of discovering ourselves—the people — that is community."

The space provides local artists with an affordable venue to create and feel supported by providing resources and connections that foster creativity.

Gideon Verdin Marisa Camacho stocked the shelves of La Gente.

"Take our resources, take our ability to have workshops, implement programming, and put it in a coworking space to create connections and community amongst the artists here," Olivia explained.

Marisa shared their genuine enthusiasm for supporting fellow artists. "We wholeheartedly get just as excited when other artists win, when other artists get opportunities. It's like we’re winning."

For artists like Zakia Wells, La Gente has been a lifeline.

"I didn't know how to create anymore, I was just tired. They gave me hope," Zakia Wells said, reflecting on her experience. She came to the space at a mental low point in her artistic journey, but the support she found was exactly what she needed to thrive.

Gideon Verdin Zakia Wells is a local artist.

"Spaces like this are important for local artists because we need spaces that are accessible to us," Wells continued. "Now I can find a space where I can actually create without guilt and feel safe about it."

Marisa emphasized the significance of art in building a strong community. "Art is the heart of a thriving community," she said.

With affordable memberships, the Camacho siblings aim to create an inclusive, accessible space that helps struggling artists build sustainable careers.

Gideon Verdin Marisa and Olivia Camacho want to make breaking into the arts more accessible for local creatives.

"We are a coworking space, but we always wanted to be more than that," Olivia said. "You get access to the space; you can rent our equipment—podcast equipment, lighting equipment, green screen, all that."

For more information on La Gente, visit their website.

As Marisa proudly states, "La Gente is literally the people."

