RACINE, Wis. — Alex Ramirez is the first Hispanic police chief in the city of Racine. TMJ4's Jenna Rae sat down with him for Hispanic Heritage Month. Ramirez reflects on his rise through the ranks and the impact on the community he now serves.

"I think as a kid, I always had this sense of becoming a police officer, carrying a gun, you know, just wearing the uniform. My dad taught me about hard work. He was a laborer; my mother was an educator," Ramirez explained.

Ramirez's father, Peter, is from Guadalajara, Mexico, just outside of Jalisco. His mother, Hermila, is from the Fort Worth area in Texas. Ramirez said they met in Chicago and built a family surrounded by passion, culture, and tradition.

Watch: PROFILE: one-on-one interview with Racine's first Hispanic police chief

PROFILE: one-on-one interview with Racine's first Hispanic police chief

"Just being Latino and able to speak Spanish. Now that I've gotten older, you're paving the way for others—others who may look like me. We're rich in culture, and we're hard-working individuals," Ramirez added.

The lessons of hard work, Ramirez said, have paid dividends. In 1991, he was sworn in to the Milwaukee Police Department as a young officer.

Alex Ramirez Alex Ramirez being sworn into Milwaukee Police in 1991



"It was a proud moment. I went to the south side, District Six, which was the first police station. That's where I trained. At that time too, I had met my future wife there and you couldn't work together in the same district," Ramirez said.

Alex Ramirez Chief Alex Ramirez (left) and his wife, Kristen Ramirez (right), whom he met during his time at MPD.

After moving districts, Ramirez quickly advanced to sergeant, then lieutenant, captain, and inspector. Eventually, he led MPD officers during the 2020 civil unrest.

"I worked those days, even on my anniversary. But I think shortly thereafter, it may be time," Ramirez reminisced.

He retired from MPD in August 2020. Shortly after his retirement, Ramirez's passion for policing came knocking again, this time 30 miles south of the Cream City.

"They did a nationwide search here in Racine. I was one of two, and Maurice Robinson is the one who got the nod to be chief," Ramirez said.

At the time, Chief Robinson asked Ramirez to be his number two. By 2023, Ramirez became Racine's first Hispanic police chief in a city where more than 25 percent of its residents are Latino.

Alex Ramirez Alex Ramirez being sworn in as Racine's police chief, and giving his first speech as police chief.

"When they see a leader that's Latino, I think it sends an unhidden message that's like, 'Oh, they can relate to me; they can understand me,'" Ramirez explained.

"Have you gotten that kind of feedback when you're in the community from people?" Rae asked Ramirez.

"You do feel it, and they're very proud when one of their own has made it to the top. They're very proud of that. You're paving the way for others," Ramirez responded.

For Ramirez, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is very important.

"Whether it's going to the stores, going to the restaurants, or getting to learn about the Hispanic culture, there's a lot of proud people. They're proud of their culture, they're proud of what they do, and they bring a new experience for those who have never experienced it," Ramirez said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error