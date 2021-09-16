Milwaukee's 'Ay! Chihuahua Coffee' represents one man's dream to mix coffee and heritage together

WEST ALLIS — Everyone has a dream, and for Robert Sanchez Jr., his dream is coffee.

After working at local coffee shops for the past 20 years, Robert decided to take a leap of faith and open a business of his own. Robert started the pop-up coffee shop called Ay! Chihuahua in 2018 and since then, they have grown from a pop-up tent to a mobile coffee trailer.

“When I first started in 2018, we did the farmers market and that was a tes...it was the perfect space to try it and see if people like my drinks, and people loved it,” said Robert.

Robert said his heritage and family are also a big part of his business. The beans are from Chiapas state, Mexico, the salsa he sells on the side is his grandmother's recipe, and the coffee shop is named in honor of Robert's current dog Rayna, and first dog Gordito.

“That was my first Chihuahua (Gordito) and I used to always tell him 'One of these days I’m going to own a business and I’ll have a red carpet and you’ll walk down it.' That’s where the name came from, because I have a Chihuahua. I’m a big Chihuahua lover,” said Robert.

Customers love his Horchata Latte and Chicano, his take on an espresso.

“We specialize in our Mexican mochas, Mexican lattes,” said Robert.

Robert said he will continue to spread the love of coffee and hopes other entrepreneurs follow their own passion in life.

“Take the risk, life is too short. If you have a passion for something, go for it,” said Robert.

