Milwaukee wellness center serves Latino community with culturally focused care

MILWAUKEE — For more than two decades, Core El Centro has been promoting health and wellness on Milwaukee's south side, with a special focus on serving the city's Hispanic population through bilingual staff and culturally sensitive care.

Since opening in 2003, wellness has been a main focus of Core El Centro, where 80% of clients identify as Latino according to the center's data.

Maria Miramontes has dedicated the last two decades to the center, starting as a volunteer and now working as a customer service manager, connecting clients with services while hoping to make a difference in her community.

"Care for people, be the solution, and support my community in general," Miramontes said.

Her role involves understanding each client's unique needs and circumstances.

"Listen to the client, listen to their needs, listen to what they need to achieve in order to be happy and safe in the community," Miramontes said.

The center offers nutrition assistance, movement and mindfulness classes, acupuncture, and more to individuals and families across Milwaukee. The space is open to all, but the cultural focus is evident throughout the facility.

Many staff members are bilingual, and signs around the lobby are in Spanish. Clients say that attention makes all the difference in their care experience.

Rubi Ramos has been going through therapy and participating in yoga classes at Core El Centro for years. She says the focus on Milwaukee's Latino population is unique and has helped her through her treatment.

"It's easier to talk directly to the staff because they don't have to bring in an interpreter, and they make sure that you actually understand," Ramos said.

The cultural connection has been transformative for her wellness journey.

"I didn't know how to receive help, I'm receiving it here," Ramos said.

For many, access to affordable wellness can be a barrier, but through partnerships like Kohl's Healthy Families, which provides grants to organizations around Wisconsin to promote healthy living, Core El Centro says 90% of their clientele is subsidized.

The community atmosphere extends beyond just services, creating lasting connections among clients and staff.

"Yes, there are a lot of people that come, but it just feels like family," Ramos said.

