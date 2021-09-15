Milwaukee County Executive issues proclamation honoring Hispanic American Heritage Month

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — September 15 through October 15 is officially Hispanic American Heritage Month in Milwaukee County. County Executive David Crowley signed a proclamation Wednesday to mark the start of the month.

"During this time, we recognize a fundamental truth: Hispanic Heritage is American Heritage," Crowley said. "Whether their ancestors who have been here for generations or if they are among some of the newest citizens, they represent a rich history of country and culture, each adding their own contributions and dynamic perspective to our country."

Milwaukee is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a community celebration in Deer District Thursday, in addition to other events all month long.

Meanwhile, TMJ4 will be sharing local stories and shining a light on the history, culture and achievements of Milwaukee's Hispanic community. Find those stories here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip