Watch
NewsHispanic Heritage

Actions

Light the Hoan, Deer District to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Community celebration to be held Thursday
items.[0].image.alt
SAMER GHANI
Light the Hoan
light the hoan
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 12:45:17-04

MILWAUKEE — Hispanic Heritage Month begins Wednesday, and Milwaukee is hosting celebrations all month long. Light the Hoan will light up the Hoan in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Deer District is hosting a community celebration.

In partnership with the Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, the Hoan Bridge will be lit orange, red and dark blue at dusk Wednesday.

The celebration at The Beer Garden in the Deer District will kick off at 4 p.m. Thursday and run through 8 p.m. There will be Latino food trucks and vendors on site and live music by DJ Loop.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs through October 15, and Milwaukee will have events happening all month long.

Meanwhile, TMJ4 will be sharing local stories and shining a light on the history, culture and achievements of Milwaukee's Hispanic community. Find those stories here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your Roku device