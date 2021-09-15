Light the Hoan, Deer District to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

MILWAUKEE — Hispanic Heritage Month begins Wednesday, and Milwaukee is hosting celebrations all month long. Light the Hoan will light up the Hoan in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Deer District is hosting a community celebration.

In partnership with the Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, the Hoan Bridge will be lit orange, red and dark blue at dusk Wednesday.

The celebration at The Beer Garden in the Deer District will kick off at 4 p.m. Thursday and run through 8 p.m. There will be Latino food trucks and vendors on site and live music by DJ Loop.

#HispanicHeritageMonth recognizes the cultural and societal contributions of Americans who trace their roots to Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.



Join the kick-off event on Sept. 16 at @FiservForum & check out daily activities➡️https://t.co/UaJQVtTPUf pic.twitter.com/4UNfxPgJfS — Mayor Tom Barrett (@MayorOfMKE) September 15, 2021

Hispanic Heritage Month runs through October 15, and Milwaukee will have events happening all month long.

Meanwhile, TMJ4 will be sharing local stories and shining a light on the history, culture and achievements of Milwaukee's Hispanic community. Find those stories here.

