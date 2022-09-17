Local non-profit hopes to preserve, celebrate Hispanic heritage in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Hispanic Heritage is rich and diverse. A local non-profit's mission is to make sure that rich culture is preserved and celebrated in Milwaukee.

"We take great pride in only highlighting Hispanic and Latino artists, whether they are national or international," said Jacobo Lovo, artistic director of Latino Arts Inc.

For the past six years, Lovo has served as the organization's artistic director. The arts and culture non-profit is anchored in the heart of the city's south side.

"Our mission is really twofold. One is to preserve the Hispanic cultural heritage for the community, but equally as important is to use that cultural heritage to build bridges between white, non-Hispanic folks ," said Lovo. "To what we think is the best possible way which is the cultural arts."

Currently in their gallery is the work of Richie Morales, a self-taught painter. His work explores memory loss and the effects Alzheimer's had on his grandfather.

Visual arts aren't the only focus of Latino Arts Inc. It also has a strong music program for youth.

"We develop young musicians and give them that sense of belonging. This program is to teach them Bach to labammba, so the students are trained classically, but then they are also trained in the cultural use of heritage that they bring."

And it's that heritage Latino Arts Inc will continue to preserve and celebrate.

"It's important to recognize that the Hispanic community is very diverse. It's multi-generational, and it's so much cultural richness."

