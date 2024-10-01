Life in the major leagues is a dream come true for Brewers infielder Andruw Monasterio

MILWAUKEE — September 15-October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month. An annual celebration of the history and culture of the U.S. Latino and Hispanic communities. TMJ4's Andrea Williams caught up with Brewers Infielder Andruw Monasterio to discuss his Venezuelan culture and how baseball has helped make his dreams come true.

Venezuela is a country on the northern coast of South America and its among the most urbanized countries in Latin America. Andruw Monasterio is an infielder for the Milwaukee Brewers and made his MLB debut in 2023.

"I got my culture, but I try to adapt myself to a new country. Try new things, maybe like new food, new places, new dreams...you know? said Monasterio.

In Venezuela where Andruw was born, he stands out as one of the few who are blessed to do what he loves.

Andruw Monasterio Brewers Infielder Andruw Monasterio

"What's the name of your town? Caucagua, yeah it's a small town. I'm the only big leaguer from there. Yeah so, I always love being there, I love my people there. I always bring that with me," said Monasterio.

Andruw taught himself English when he first came to the states to play in the minor leagues at just 17 years old.

"I like to learn, so I like I learn English because I ask a lot and also, I listen to music. I watch TV shows, so I just do it myself you know, so I don't have to wait for the English class," he said.

"So, what do you love most about Milwaukee? I think the fans. I like the fans. You do? Yeah, they support us even when we are on the road," he replied.

Watch: Brewers player shares his Hispanic heritage.

Life in the major leagues is a dream come true for Milwaukee's Andruw Monasterio

Andruw's hometown is considered an agricultural nucleus mainly due to its production of cacao in the bordering areas. As you can imagine, it took no time for him to figure out the most popular food in Milwaukee.

"So the people here is like, they like the cheese...you know?"

Yes, we know..and how does he feel about the weather?

"So, I never been here in the winters, but in the summer, it's very nice," Monasterio said with a smile.

As we looked out over the field from the dugout...Andruw reflected on having this opportunity of a lifetime... here in Milwaukee.

"Just be grateful and enjoy it. Enjoy your dream, live in the dream, that's all that matters, and also do your best and give everything on the field!"

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error