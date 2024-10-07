MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — For more than 20 years, the Latino Arts Strings Program has taught and inspired hundreds of students to pursue their passions and gain important life skills through music.

“I have seen through generations what it has done in their lives and now in their children's lives, or in their professional life,” said Dinorah Marquez, director of the Latino Arts Strings Program.

TMJ4 News Dinorah Marquez, Director, Latino Arts Strings Program

Creator and director Dinorah Marquez says the group was born from a very personal place.

“I was an immigrant child. I came to the United States, I came to Texas, and the activity of playing a musical instrument was a life-saving activity in so many ways,” said Marquez.

Marquez says she wanted to make sure that passion could exist without any barriers.

Watch: Latino Arts Strings Program inspires next generation of classical musicians

Latino Arts Strings Program inspires next generation of classical musicians

“We are going to provide these services that children would have to pay, or families have to pay a lot of money for, the tune of $2,000 to $4,000 a year, and we're going to scholarship students for this,” said Marquez.

For brothers Moises and David Mujica Sanchez, the program has been a blessing.

“Something I like the most is being together, working on mariachi, growing together, and having good times,” said Moises.

TMJ4 News Moises Mujica Sanchez, 8th grader

Lizbeth Vallejo says joining the strings program in second grade changed her life.

“I grew up really shy, so this was my voice when I couldn't speak,” said Vallejo.

She is now in her final year of graduate school for viola performance at UW-Milwaukee, thanks to the support she has received.

TMJ4 News Lizbeth Vallejo / Latino Arts Strings Program Alum

“I knew that music was the only thing that could really help me experience those things, and I couldn't let it go. I knew that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” said Vallejo.

As Vallejo prepares to join the strings program as a full-time instructor, she hopes to instill that love in her future students.

“We want our students to be more than us, better than us, and if they could just even have some of the alegria that I feel when I play music, my mission is complete,” said Vallejo.

For more information, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error