In career shift, Omar Bravo finds passion pursuit in Milwaukee's South Side

Omar Bravo came to the U.S. more than 30 years ago after graduating high school in his native Puerto Rico.

During a trip to visit his brother on the East Coast, he said he stumbled into a career that would last decades.

"I was doing laundry one day, and I found down in the laundromat, there was a flier for a training class for customer service banker," said Bravo.

He landed entry-level, then supervisory roles in financial services, from Connecticut to his current home in Milwaukee.

"The job was very, it paid well. And it was a nice schedule," said Bravo.

Seven years ago, however, as a member of Christ-St. Peter Lutheran Church on Greenfield Ave., a new opportunity popped up. The Church, which now runs three school campuses, needed someone to be on point for outreach, especially for families who speak English as a second language.

"Working here with families and the kids, [I've] met so many new people that care about this place. This community. And me being part of that is such a blessing," said Bravo.

As Community Liaison, Bravo manages enrollment, serving as a bridge to the families of Hispanic students, who make up around 70 percent of Christ-St. Peter enrollment.

Daily, he drives a church van to deliver students to class before settling into his office to deal with enrollment and a number of other responsibilities, including community outreach to District 2 Police and organizations like Safe and Sound.

Bravo is also in charge of the school's annual health fair, backpack giveaways, and visits from high schools to connect graduating 8th graders.

"He could go to other organizations and probably make a fairer wage than what we're able to pay him. But he loves the kids, he loves the communities, and he loves this ministry," said Brett Baade, Christ-St. Peter Director of Christian Education.

Bravo, an immigrant, community advocate, and comic-book fan — his tiny basement office is full of posters and action figures — said he'd never consider a shift back to his old career and life.

"No. No. I always told my wife if I ever complain about this job, shake me," he said.

His office wall also holds several reminders of his home country, including a map of Puerto Rico.

"It's something I'm very proud of. I love my island. I love where I come from," said Bravo. "We're rich in a culture that goes so many places and makes so many differences in this country, in our community."

