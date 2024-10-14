'I feel at home': Johanna's Cafe celebrates five years on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Johanna's Cafe on Milwaukee's south side celebrated five years in business since growing out of one family's home.

"The day of my grand opening, I actually parked right here, and I looked across the street, and I just couldn't hold my tears," Johanna Ortiz told TMJ4 News.

Ortiz has poured her heart into the cafe bearing her name at South 11th Street and Madison Street.

Before opening the cafe with her husband, Ortiz made cakes for families by request. The demand grew, and soon customers encouraged her to open her own business.

"It has not felt like five years. It went fast. We learned a lot. We grew a lot," Ortiz explained. "I totally underestimated how big this was compared to our home business."

Ortiz grew up in the same neighborhood, three blocks away. She remembers walking by the building often during trips to a friend's house.

"I didn’t even look at this building. This used to be a tavern. I was a child; I never even noticed it," Ortiz recalled.

While working another job, Ortiz's family won a bid to turn an old bar into her dream. The renovation took three years. Ortiz wanted it to feel like home.

From sweet to savory, Johanna's Cafe serves authentic Puerto Rican food made from scratch.

"We didn't have money to go to McDonald's. We didn't have money to eat out anywhere. Nowhere. Everything we ate, we made at home. I think that's why I'm so hung up on making everything from scratch," Ortiz added.

"The way that she cooks, it's the way it tastes like Puerto Rico," customer Juana Rodriguez told TMJ4.

The cafe's number one pastry is a Puerto Rican classic called quesito, a puffed pastry with a cream cheese blend.

The journey has not been easy. Ortiz remembers almost giving up before the opening day.

"I told my husband, 'I don't want to do this anymore. It's too hard.' He's like, 'No, we're in it. We're in it.' So thanks to him, we're here," Ortiz recalled.

Years later, Ortiz is grateful, and she still feels right at home.

"It's not just about having a business. It's about serving the people and serving the community," Ortiz explained.

