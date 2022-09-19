Hispanic Heritage Month: Learning how to salsa with Mezclando Milwaukee Dance Company

MILWAUKEE — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, I want to explore the richness of the culture through artistic expression. I met with husband-and-wife team Matt Woida and Betsy Guerrero to learn to dance the salsa.

Dancing is what brought this team together.

“Back in 2006, I was teaching a class with Milwaukee Recreation and Matt was one of the students. He did my Ballroom survival course, and when the course was over, he asked me out for coffee and the rest is history," said Betsy.

Betsy says that Latin dance is for everyone.

“My husband is not from the Latino culture and yet he’s one of our best dancers," she said.

Matt says, “The thing that I found in dance that I wasn't expecting is how it brought me in contact with a whole new part of myself. I find it very liberating.”

Together, this dynamic duo shares their passion for dance by hosting “First Friday Salsa Socials” at the Delaware House. They also give private lessons, lead dance workshops, and have weekly drop-in classes.

Now, as far as my lesson...I’m not ready for competition, but the next time I’m asked to salsa, I’ll be ready.

For more information, visit Mezclando Milwaukee Dance Company's website.

