He washed dishes to get by. Now he’s serving up his heritage in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA — At Travieso Latin Fusion in downtown Waukesha, the sound of sizzling pans and the scent of spices fill the air — but it’s the story behind the food that makes this restaurant stand out.

Chefs Arnie Gonzales and Dillon Knight met in a kitchen more than a decade ago while working as dishwashers. What started as a job out of necessity turned into a lifelong passion.

“I became a dishwasher out of necessity — I needed a job and was a banker in a prior life,” Gonzales said. “But being part of that team gave me a sense of belonging. It opened my eyes to what food could mean.”

TMJ4 News Arnie Gonzales and Dillon Knight

Over the years, the pair cooked in kitchens across southeastern Wisconsin, from catering gigs to downtown restaurants, before launching the Troublemakers Restaurant Group.

Their Waukesha restaurant, Travieso Latin Fusion, takes its name from the Spanish word for “mischief.”

Gonzales said a sense of creativity and curiosity drives everything they do.

“It’s our elevated Latin fusion — familiar flavors I grew up with at home, but presented in a new way,” he said.

Arnie Gonzales

For Gonzales, those flavors come straight from his family’s kitchen on Milwaukee’s south side.

“Rice and beans were always in my house,” he said. “My mom’s mole — that’s one of those things that reminds me of home. Every time a mole dish goes out, it takes me back to her. It’s like sharing a piece of myself.”

Customers taste that connection in every bite.

“The food is fantastic,” said James Good, a regular diner. “They make you feel like family here.”

TMJ4 News James Good

Outside the kitchen, Gonzales mentors other chefs through Chef Latinos Wisconsin, a group that promotes collaboration and community.

“We try to show other Latino chefs that there’s more than being a dishwasher or a line cook — there are Latino executive chefs, too,” Gonzales said.

As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, Travieso Latin Fusion celebrates more than just culture through food.

For Gonzales and Knight, it’s about connection — and giving others a taste of their story.

“Over the past few years, it’s been great to see the relationships with regulars, getting to know people, and seeing people explore new flavors,” Gonzales said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip