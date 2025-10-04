From murals to music: How Kenosha’s Creative Space is bringing the community together

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s art scene is finding new life through the Kenosha Creative Space, a downtown hub where murals, music and community collide.

The nonprofit is led by Francisco Loyola, who has been shaping the city’s creative identity for more than a decade. One of his most recognizable works, the “Greetings from Kenosha” mural, blends his roots in Mexico with his life here — even featuring the same AMC car he once drove back home.

“We have differences, but at the end, all the differences can come together,” Loyola said. “There’s a lot of contributions, including food, music, poetry, education, etc, and it’s important that we recognize those contributions from the Hispanic community to the community at large."

Creative Space

Through projects like the Kenosha Mural Project, Loyola and his team are opening doors for young artists.

Nathan Upham, a local artist, says the Creative Space gave him his first chance to design and complete a large-scale mural of his own.

“I’ve never done something that I designed on my own wall by myself at this scale, so it’s great to have this opportunity,” Upham said. “I can only imagine how many more doors are going to open for me, but without the space, it wouldn’t have happened this way.”

Watch: How Kenosha’s Creative Space is bringing the community together

Kenosha creative hub highlights Latino voices

Inside the Creative Space, the energy continues with live music, open mic nights and salsa classes. For artist Leeanna Chipana, the events are about more than art; they’re about connection.

“There’s open mic night, there’s dances, there’s classes, and it just really ties things together in the community," Chipana said. "It’s something that really brings a lot of life here.”

From murals to music, the Kenosha Creative Space is proving that art can be a language that celebrates heritage and unites a community.

The Creative Space’s next big event is Vamos a Bailar: Halloween Edition, a Latin Dance Social happening October 24 at 8 p.m.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip