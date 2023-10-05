Fredy Canales takes his passions beyond his profession as a city engineer to lift up youth

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee engineer, who worked as the first Latino engineer in the city, is taking his legacy beyond the design of streets.

"I came here at a time [when] there were not too many minorities working as engineers, especially Hispanics," said Fredy Canales.

Fredy helped design some very popular streets in our community, including the Wisconsin Avenue Viaduct, the Sixth Street Bridge, and the Sixth Street Roundabout. That last project was completed in 2022 during a time when neighbors pushed back against some of Fredy's ideas.

"Something that is new, people are saying we don't want that. But, as you can see, this was the first in Southeast Wisconsin, we have 550 (roundabouts) in Wisconsin now," said Fredy.

Fredy immigrated to the United States from Peru in 1976 and worked with the city as the first Latino city engineer. In 2010, he started his own business. His work served our community, making our streets safer. But, his work beyond construction zones adds another lane to the legacy he leaves behind.

"I want the kids to be able to know that they can do things," said Canales. "I had an opportunity to know people in the community and the problem with youth and so on so, I started to pay more attention."

Fredy realized, as a Hispanic man in our community, he had a unique opportunity to inspire youth. He became a soccer coach and ran programs with schools and city leaders.

"They see the roundabout, they see the bridge that I did, the Wisconsin Avenue viaduct, oh he has done that? I'd like to do that too. So, that made me feel good," he said.

And he should feel good. He has won numerous awards including, Department of Public Works (DPW) Professional of the Year, UMOS's Hispanic Man of the Year, A Peruvian Pride Award, and in 2016 he was inducted into the Wisconsin Soccer Association's Hall of Fame.

"We need people, not only Hispanic, all the ethnic groups, and it has to be because we, as a different ethnic group, bring a lot to the system," said Canales. "Maybe it's not recognized but, we do."

An engineer building up the future of Milwaukee with trailblazing street designs and inspiring generations of community leaders.

